A love triangle and a missing person: Everything we know about the Queensland cop killers.

On Monday afternoon, two officers from Queensland Police were shot and killed in the line of duty.
Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, were carrying out a welfare check on Nathaniel Train, a former school principal who had been reported missing from the NSW town of Walgett. The search had taken the pair and two of their colleagues to an isolated property in Wieambilla, west of Brisbane, where Nathaniel's elder brother, Gareth, lived with his wife, Stacey.
When the officers approached the weatherboard home, seeking answers for Nathaniel's worried family, they were met with bullets.
Clad in camouflage clothing, the brothers and Stacey opened fire, killing Constables McCrow and Arnold and wounding Constable Randall Kirk. The fourth officer, Constable Keely Brough, managed to flee and raise the alarm as the Trains attempted to flush her out of hiding by lighting grass fires.
