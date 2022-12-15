A love triangle and a missing person: Everything we know about the Queensland cop killers.

A six-hour standoff followed, involving tactical police and Pol Air. By the time the chaos ended, there were four more fatalities: Gareth, Nathaniel and Stacey Train, as well as their neighbour, Alan Dare. The 58-year-old's family said he'd gone to check on the Trains after noticing flames on the property, and was shot in the back.

Authorities are still working to piece together the events of that day, and no indication has yet been given about the trio's motive. However, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers described the setup at the property as "a trap".

"My assessment is [that] there was a sophisticated surveillance network, which was well prepared for the arrival of police," he said.

"I have no doubt that this was set up to kill and maim as many police officers as they could."

Here's what we know so far about the three people behind one of Queensland's deadliest police shootings.

The brothers' evangelical upbringing

Gareth and Nathaniel were raised in southern Queensland alongside their two other siblings. Their father, Ronald Train, was a Baptist pastor and founded the Christian Independent Fellowship of Toowoomba in 1998.

Speaking to A Current Affair after the shooting, Ronald said that Gareth proved difficult to handle as a teenager and ran into trouble at multiple schools.

"He was very volatile, very controlling," Ronald said.

The men, who Ronald said shared a close relationship as children, both cut ties with the family in their early 20s.

"We tried to find the answers within ourselves, whether we were responsible — we weren't," he said.

"We had to eventually in the end say that they have made this decision as adults and we couldn't do a thing about it."