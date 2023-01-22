By Brielle Burns

The daughter and niece of the three people involved in a deadly mass shooting in Queensland said there was nothing to indicate they would commit the horrific crime.

Madelyn Train's biological parents, Stacey and Nathaniel Train, and her uncle Gareth, shot dead two officers and a neighbour at a Wieambilla residence, three hours west of Brisbane, in December last year.

Madelyn was raised by her "uncle Gary" (Gareth), who she called dad after Stacey married him following her divorce from Nathaniel.

Speaking to 9News on Sunday, the 26-year-old said her family "were the gentlest people I know".

"I mourn six people; so I mourn my family, I mourn the police and mourn the neighbour."

"Grieving three of your family is hard enough but then finding out what they did and seeing everyone's reaction to what they did."

#EXCLUSIVE: The daughter and niece of the rural Queensland shooters that killed two young police officers and a good samaritan reveals what she believes led to the deadly day and how she now has to live with the actions of her family. @sophie_walsh9 #9News pic.twitter.com/3Y36cqubLI — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 22, 2023

She said she had not seen the trio for years but communicated with them via email and texts.

Madelyn said there was nothing to indicate they would commit the mass shooting but her "dad", Gary, did hold extreme views.

"It was like he was doing this weird project on COVID and the end of the world but also religiously. He believes in the apocalypse," she said.

The 26-year-old said the three were likely "influenced by fear of the unknown" in committing the shooting.

She said she knew her biological father Nathaniel owned guns and that her parents, Stacey and Gary, had a gun safe and licences, but her mother "didn't like guns".

- With AAP.