Live updates
7:20pm
7:19pm
7:07pm
7:04pm
Latest posts
"The gentlest people I know." Daughter of QLD police killers speaks for the first time.
The daughter and niece of the three people involved in a deadly mass shooting in Queensland said there was nothing to indicate they would commit the horrific crime.
Madelyn Train's biological parents, Stacey and Nathaniel Train, and her uncle Gareth, shot dead two officers and a neighbour at a Wieambilla residence, three hours west of Brisbane, in December last year.
Madelyn was raised by her "uncle Gary" (Gareth), who she called dad after Stacey married him following her divorce from Nathaniel.
Speaking to 9News on Sunday, the 26-year-old said her family "were the gentlest people I know".
"I mourn six people; so I mourn my family, I mourn the police and mourn the neighbour."
"Grieving three of your family is hard enough but then finding out what they did and seeing everyone's reaction to what they did."
#EXCLUSIVE: The daughter and niece of the rural Queensland shooters that killed two young police officers and a good samaritan reveals what she believes led to the deadly day and how she now has to live with the actions of her family. @sophie_walsh9 #9News pic.twitter.com/3Y36cqubLI— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 22, 2023
She said she had not seen the trio for years but communicated with them via email and texts.
Madelyn said there was nothing to indicate they would commit the mass shooting but her "dad", Gary, did hold extreme views.
"It was like he was doing this weird project on COVID and the end of the world but also religiously. He believes in the apocalypse," she said.
The 26-year-old said the three were likely "influenced by fear of the unknown" in committing the shooting.
She said she knew her biological father Nathaniel owned guns and that her parents, Stacey and Gary, had a gun safe and licences, but her mother "didn't like guns".
- With AAP.
Gunman on the loose after killing 10 people in California.
A gunman is on the loose after he fatally shot 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance venue during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in the US.
The shooter, who was still at large nearly 11 hours after the attack in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night, was believed to be an Asian man between 30 and 50 years old based on descriptions from eyewitnesses, law enforcement officials said.
"We need to get this person off the street as soon as possible," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters.
When police arrived at the Monterey Park club, people were "pouring out of the location screaming," department captain Andrew Meyer told reporters.
#BREAKING: A gunman is on the loose in California after killing 10 people in a mass shooting, during Lunar New Year celebrations just east of Los Angeles.— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 22, 2023
DETAILS: https://t.co/Z5Mo8d3luc @jekearsley #9News pic.twitter.com/uH05wOIzmd
The sheriff's department said it did not know whether the attack was racially motivated. Half the victims were male and half female, Luna said. Their identities have not been made public.
Officials were investigating whether an incident at another dance club in the neighbouring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes later on Saturday night was connected with the massacre in Monterey Park.
At the second club, witnesses said an Asian man walked in holding a gun that patrons were able to grab. No one was shot and the man fled, Luna said.
The latest attack is the US' deadliest since May 2022, when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde.
- With AAP.
Kylie Jenner finally reveals the name of her second child.
In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's son, almost a year after giving birth.
The reality star, who welcomed her second child in February last year, announced his name is Aire in a post on Instagram on Sunday.
Kylie also shared a series of photos on Instagram - the first time we've seen photos of the 11-month-old.
The 25-year-old previously announced her baby's name was Wolf Jacques Webster after giving birth last year, before circling back to say she was changing it.
"FYI," she wrote at the time.
"Our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."
How New Zealanders really feel after five years of Jacinda Ardern.
On Thursday, the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her shock resignation, while also calling an election in October.
Ardern has been at the helm of New Zealand for five years, not all of which have been smooth sailing.
In this episode of The Quicky, we speak to Michelle Duff, who quite literally wrote the book on Jacinda Ardern, as we take a look back over her time as Prime Minister and find out how the people of New Zealand really feel about her resignation.
Feature Image: 9News/Eric Thayer/Getty/[email protected]