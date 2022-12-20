ACT government announces Lehrmann inquiry, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
9:31pm
7:30pm
7:17pm
7:06pm
Latest posts
Breaking: ACT government announces inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann trial.
Content warning: This story mentions sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.
The ACT government will launch an independent inquiry into how the prosecution of the man accused of raping ex-Liberal party staffer Brittany Higgins was handled.
Bruce Lehrmann faced a trial in the ACT Supreme Court in October but the charges against him were dropped after it was derailed following juror misconduct and concerns about Higgins' mental health. He has denied raping Higgins in Parliament House in 2019.
The board of inquiry will examine interactions between prosecutors and ACT Police regarding the charges and decisions to go ahead with a first trial and then not proceed with a retrial. It will also examine police investigators, the Victims of Crime Commissioner and laws in the ACT related to juror misconduct.
All parties have indicated they will cooperate with the inquiry.
The inquiry was launched after ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold raised concerns about "political and police conduct" in the case.
He also wrote to the territory's police chief accusing his members of pressuring him not to prosecute Lehrmann.
But the police union accused Drumgold of attempting to smear officers, saying it "firmly believes" the ACT DPP compromised Mr Lehrmann's trial.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the allegations about the conduct of various parties were significant.
"An independent review of the roles played by the criminal justice agencies involved is the most appropriate response," he said.
The inquiry will be able to hold both public and private hearings and compel witnesses to attend.
It is expected a report will be provided to the chief minister in the first half of 2023.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Man arrested over Sydney teacher's death.
A man has been arrested over the suspected murder of a 31-year-old woman found dead in a western Sydney home.
The 33-year-old man was arrested late last night after a stand-off with police lasting almost 12 hours at Fletchers Lookout at Wentworth Falls.
Dannielle Finlay-Jones was found with serious injuries at a Cranebrook home on Sunday afternoon and could not be revived.
Police had earlier said they believed Finlay-Jones and the suspect were known to one another, adding there were no signs of forced entry and they did not believe it was a case of arbitrary violence.
There's a police operation underway in the Blue Mountains involving the man wanted over the murder of 31-year-old Dannielle Finlay Jones in Cranebrook. Police negotiators are now talking to Ashley Gaddie hoping he'll give himself up. #AshleyGaddie #DanielleFinlayJones pic.twitter.com/9F2Q1WJDY1— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 20, 2022
Finlay-Jones worked as a teacher and a student learning support officer for the NSW Department of Education, according to her Facebook page. She also played soccer for Ramsgate RSL Football Club for 25 years.
"[Dannielle] was such an amazing lady who done so much for her community," fellow soccer player Brie Lemusu told ABC.
"She was the most kind-hearted woman I have met… who brought smiles to everyone's face.
Her family has requested privacy.
Police said on Wednesday morning that the man is expected to undergo assessment before being taken to Katoomba Police Station where he will be charged with murder.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Taliban bans women from universities in Afghanistan.
Women have been banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan until further notice, in the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.
The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women's and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
BREAKING: The Taliban have banned women from universities.— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) December 20, 2022
This is a shameful decision that violates the right to education for women and girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban are making it clear every day that they don't respect the fundamental rights of Afghans, especially women. pic.twitter.com/Ydf13rvsbF
They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.
A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, tells private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.
The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.
- With AAP.
England unveils King Charles bank notes ahead of next year's release of new Aussie coins.
The Bank of England has unveiled its first bank notes featuring King Charles, which will enter into circulation from the middle of 2024.
The new five, 10, 20 and 50-pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes' see-through security window.
"This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.
Today we unveiled the design of the King Charles III £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes. They are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024. You can continue to use polymer banknotes with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Visit our website for more details. https://t.co/i5eqAhxrKY pic.twitter.com/BkYTZ0VopZ— Bank of England (@bankofengland) December 20, 2022
Queen Elizabeth first appeared on BoE bank notes in 1960, in contrast to British coins which have long featured images of the country's rulers.
Britain's Royal Mint began issuing the first coins featuring Charles's profile into general circulation on December 8.
Here in Australia, we can expect to see King Charles' face on our coins next year.
"We expect to be able to announce the design of the first King Charles III coins early in 2023, with coins featuring this effigy to be released late in 2023," Assistant Treasury Minister Andrew Leigh said in a statement.
All coins depicting the Queen will remain in circulation and will be accepted as legal tender.
Feature Image: [email protected]/[email protected]