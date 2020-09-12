Brad's daughter is fighting for her life in hospital. Border closures mean he can't be there.

Last weekend, Lismore father Brad Jones got to see his four-year-old daughter and his partner for the first time in a month.

Their reunion only lasted two hours, and he doesn't know when it will happen again.

That's all in the hands of Queensland health officials.

Watch: Premier Palaszczuk: "I know exactly what people are going through."



Video via Annastacia Palaszczuk/YouTube.

Brad's little girl, Charlotte, is undergoing treatment for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at Queensland Children's Hospital, where she was rushed after her diagnosis in January.

Mother, Melissa, has been by her bedside while Brad remains with their four other children, roughly two hours away in the NSW Northern Rivers city of Lismore.

Between them lies a closed state border, a line of defence against COVID-19 imposed by the Queensland government on August 8.

On that date, Brad's regular visits stopped. And when Charlotte was rushed to the ICU late last month and stopped breathing twice, Brad was stranded at home, utterly helpless.

"It was just gut-wrenching, because I couldn't just get in my car and drive up there," he said.

"It really hit me hard. I try not to show too much emotion in front of the kids — I know you can, but I just try to stay strong for them. So I went and got in the shower and absolutely bawled."

Melissa, Charlotte and Brad. Image: Supplied.