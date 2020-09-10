As the numbers and graphs roll on, human stories of Australia's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continue to break through.

Stories like that of father Mark Keans, who is dying in a Brisbane hospital, cut off from his family by state border closures.

The 39-year-old has terminal brain cancer and had been facing the heartbreaking decision about which of his four Sydney-based children he would say goodbye to after health officials denied all but one an exemption to see him.

But at last, some good news.

Queensland Health told AAP overnight they have been working closely with Mr Keans' family to finalise a formal agreement that will allow the family to reunite. That agreement is expected to be reached today.

A relative told Sky News the family had been offered a deal which included entry to Queensland and a police escort to the hospital for supervised visits with Mr Keans, while wearing protective equipment.

The catch? They would have to adhere to the standard two weeks in hotel quarantine and fork out $16,000 in fees.

On Thursday night, a GoFundme page was established with a goal of raising $30,000 to cover the family's costs. Within hours, it had amassed more than $200,000 in donations.

"Honestly, the last two days have been the biggest shock," Mr Keans’ sister Tamara Langborne said in an interview with Sky News.

"We went from being nobodies to being so heard that I don’t know how I feel. It’s astounding."