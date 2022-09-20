Corgis and hidden tributes: 7 moments you may have missed from Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

On Monday night, millions of us watched on from our lounge rooms and at public gatherings as Britain farewelled their longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

In an event on a scale not seen in London for 70 years, around 2,000 people, including royalty and world leaders, attended Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the 96-year-old.

After the funeral, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin in a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, before a committal service was held at St George's Chapel at Windsor.

Watch: Members of the royal family follow Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral procession. Post continues below.