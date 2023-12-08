Jaime Del Burgo claims he had an affair with the Queen of Spain. Then he married her sister.

Step aside Meghan and Harry, the controversy spotlight is now turning to another set of European royals.

A new book, published this week, alleges that Spain's Queen Letizia had an affair during the early years of her marriage to King Felipe.

The cheating claim was made by none other than Queen's former brother-in-law Jaime Del Burgo. In Letizia & I., a tell-all about Queen Letizia by royal reporter Jaime Peñafiel, the Spanish/British businessman says he had an affair with the Spanish royal from 2004 to 2011.

Watch: engagement rings throughout the decades. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe have been together since 2003, the Queen being a former journalist who came from a middle-class background in Spain.

The couple wed in 2004, and they have two daughters together – Leonor Princess of Asturias, 18, and Infanta Sofía of Spain, 16. Queen Letizia was previously married for a year to her first husband between 1998 and 1999.

Jaime Del Burgo claims he had a relationship with Queen Letizia frequently in the early 2000s. He says the alleged affair happened before he married the Queen's sister, Telma Ortiz, but during the Queen's marriage.