This week Denmark's Queen stripped 4 of her grandkids of their royal titles. They're not happy.

Trouble is brewing in the Danish royal family - and it has everything to do with the stripping of some precious titles.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has reigned as Denmark's monarch for over 50 years, and is now Europe's longest-serving current head of state.

The much-loved monarch made a decision this week that overall appears to have gone down well with the public. But certainly not with some of her family.

Queen Margrethe announced she would be stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles. While the children of Crown Prince Frederik and Australian-born Crown Princess Mary will retain their titles, the kids of Frederik's younger brother Prince Joachim have lost theirs.

"As of January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist," a statement from the royal palace said on Wednesday.

But Prince Joachim and his kids haven't taken the news all that well - and now it's playing out in tit-for-tat comments to waiting media, much to the reported annoyance of the Queen.

