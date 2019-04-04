7 stunning items for your home you can get today just on airline points.

You know those people who pay for things on their specialty credit cards so they can earn Qantas Points? Those people who always catch an Uber from the airport so they can get bonus points to go towards their next flight? Those people who will do absolutely anything they can to get extra points?

In the past year, I’ve become one of those people. And I’m not ashamed to say it.

I signed up for a credit card to get Qantas Points. I started buying clothes online through Qantas Shopping, and now I spend time looking at ways I can earn more points.

However, when it comes to spending those hard-earned points I thought the only option you had was to use them to fly. I was wrong – it turns out you can actually buy things with your points. In other words, get things for free.

From cosy bed sheets and cushions to the best heaters and vacuum cleaners, the Qantas Shopping Rewards Store is your happy place if you’re looking to refresh your home heading into winter.

All the leading brand names are there – Breville , Dyson, Tefal, Bose, Sheridan, Apple, Samsung, Fisher & Paykel – you name it, they have it.

As a starting point, you need to be Qantas Frequent Flyer member and have a minimum of 2000 Qantas Points. If you’re not a member yet, you can join for free here.

Once you’ve cleared that bar, you can get homewares, appliances and tech items at discounts – up to 45 percent off the original price in some cases. And you can use points or Points Plus Pay.

After doing some hunting in the store, I’ve picked the items you’ll want most from bedroom to bathroom and beyond:

1. Olive Linen Duvet Cover from CULTIVER. Available for 59,430 Qantas Points.