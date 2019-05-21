"They're always... staring." The 9 things all pug owners know to be true.

Ahh, pugs. The most gourmet doggo there is.

While for a lot of us, the closest we’ll ever come to actually owning one is a picture on a novelty cushion, those who do shell out for the funny-looking fur mates may just be the most extra dog parents out there.

And we’re here for it.

If you’ve ever come across a pug owner, they’ve probably whipped out their phones to show you photos of their four-legged child before you even know their name.

(If they’re not nursing them on their lap at your local cafe, complete with novelty vest and bespoke collar, that is.)

We’re definitely not complaining. I mean, look:

View this post on Instagram Too dressy? #pug #wolf A post shared by Wolf “Pug” Prentice (@wolfieprentice) on Feb 19, 2019 at 5:20pm PST

Few can resist melting into a puddle of goo over a pug’s smushed-up little face, bulging eyes and constant look of confusion.

And those who think they’re ugly are simply incorrect.



But while pugs are known for their somewhat quirky appearance, ask any owner and they’ll tell you there’s a lot more to them than just their looks.

Here are 10 things all pug parents know to be true:

1. They’re avid listeners.

We all talk to our dogs, right? Sometimes more than we’re willing to admit…

But when you find yourself telling a pug the ins-and-outs of your day at work, they actually listen.

The unique head tilt of a pug makes them “the next best thing to your human best friend,” says Jeanine, proud owner of Wolf Prentice.