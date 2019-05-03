You can now buy a bridesmaid dress for your dog, and we're not coping.

Look. We’ll be the first to admit there are some crazy things you can buy for your pets on the internet.

But a bridesmaid dress for your DOG definitely isn’t one of them, because they are obviously necessary.

Considering it’s pretty common for brides and grooms to choose their dog as a ring bearer, we’re honestly a little offended that no one had thought of making the number-one girl in your life a bridesmaid. Until now.

There’s an Etsy store called The Posh Paws Company that’s selling bridesmaid dresses for dogs, and we’re not exactly coping.

No matter their size, your dog is catered for. Their sizing ranges from XXS to L, with prices between $115 and $212 (plus delivery from the UK). While that might seem a tad pricey, we're going to say it's worth it to make your fur baby feel like a part of your special day.