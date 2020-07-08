What My Salary Gets Me: A 35-year-old on $65,000, living in Sydney with her husband and mum.

Thursday – Day Three

I put aside $5 a fortnight for my Goddaughter and have been for the last nine years… she better appreciate it when I hand over a bunch of cash in 15 years time (technically $3000, not including interest, but I digress).

I got a lovely remedial massage, boy did I need it! Luckily, because I have private health insurance, I only paid $55. (I didn’t add it to the list above… my mum still pay’s for my insurance - yes, I’m spoilt sometimes.)

I also paid for parking for said massage, and that was $6.50.

Daily total: $66.50

Friday – Day Four

To my dismay $80 came out from Zippay. I love Zippay and Afterpay at the time… but it sucks when it ACTUALLY comes out.

I worked from home so didn’t spend any money on that front.

Daily total: $80

Saturday – Day Five

My husband and I haven’t bought clothes or spent money on ourselves in, I would say over five months, so we decide to go shopping. I had my wedding ring resized, $440. Then I bought a phone case ($50), some Bonds underwear ($150), some jeans ($150) and some prescription glasses ($265).

Daily total: $1,055,

Sunday – Day Six

A bunch of us went for a lovely hike to the Engadine Falls… we never found it but that’s not the point. We went out for lunch later.

I paid for lunch for me and my husband and I got a REAL parmi this time - $75

Daily total: $75

Monday – Day Seven

I spend $0 today. I worked and ate from home.

Daily total: $0

Weekly total: $305.76

Reflection:

Getting paid monthly is super hard for me! I don't think it's something I will ever get used to; it makes saving so hard.

I have to put money where it can't be touched otherwise I spend it.

By the time all my debts come out I’m literally left with $600, and half of that is gone in one week! I’m really lucky to have my husband and mum support me while I pay for all the mortgage and some groceries.

One thing’s for sure I wouldn’t be able to survive in Sydney without my husband and mum.

Feature image: Getty.