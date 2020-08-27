What My Salary Gets Me: A 47-year-old on $46,000 a year, with two teenage sons and a mortgage.

On Mondays I automatically pay myself a weekly wage of $560 which is for personal and shared expenses, occasionally I need to top it up with more.

I eat a leftover lunch with my partner on the deck in the sunshine. I work some more and then help my youngest son make dahl and roti from scratch for dinner. A young friend eats with us, he has been staying a few days as he is living in his car/couch surfing between share houses.

Daily total: $0

Tuesday – Day Two

Again, the early morning meditation and homegrown avocado toast. My eldest son only has one early class today, so I pick him up. As it is a beautiful day, we go to the beach. Parking costs $5 for a little over an hour but is well worth it, it’s stunning.

On Tuesdays, I have an auto-transfer set up from my sub account to other sub accounts for my share of our weekly expenses, this includes amounts for groceries, home loan/rates/water, electricity/phone/internet as well as savings for Christmas/summer holidays. We always pay extra on our mortgage, we pretend we’re paying rent, so we are on target to pay it off by the time my partner can retire.

For lunch I eat a vegetable soup that I made to use up some lovely greens from my aunt’s garden. I squeeze in half an hour of YouTube exercise between work. I realise that the chicken and the beef in the fridge both need to be cooked tonight, so I cook beef and black bean with rice and vegetables which we eat tonight, as well as put the chicken in the slow cooker with some chokoes from a friend’s garden and make a Filipino dish for the next night. Phew! But I hate to waste food.

Daily total: $5 (I haven’t counted the money I put aside yet for other expenses because we haven’t spent them yet)

Wednesday – Day Three

I sleep in and don’t do any exercise today. I have homemade toasted muesli with macadamias given to me by my sister, who works in a macadamia processing lab. I eat lunch at home, too.

My partner and I need to go to the bank and pick up a refurbished laptop for my son. My partner buys a new phone system as our old one is glitching and some KFC for his lunch. I steal his chips, $0. We were going to do more shopping but must race back for a Zoom meeting.

I work a bit more and a neighbour comes over to borrow our photocopier to print some documents because they are selling their house (we are the unofficial office support shop for our mates), and we have a wine together to celebrate.

﻿We have a late dinner after she leaves, which is the Filipino chicken dish I made the night before. It’s not too bad, lots of garlic, ginger and soy sauce and the choko reminds us of our grandmas (chokoes made sense in The Depression).