'No reason to leave': Everything we know about Victoria's lockdown on public housing towers.

In the harshest coronavirus lockdown seen in Australia yet, 3,000 residents from nine public housing towers in Melbourne have been banned from leaving their homes for any reason at all.

The residents of the nine towers will be in lockdown for at least five days, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Saturday afternoon, with the restrictions effective immediately.

Within minutes of the premier's announcement, police swarmed the housing estates as they blocked driveways and doorways, barring residents from leaving.

In the meantime, health workers will go door-to-door of the towers, with the aim to test every "every single resident" for COVID-19.

It comes as a coronavirus outbreak has been identified across the public housing towers, which authorities say is due to their close-quarters living and shared spaces.

Here's everything we know about the unprecedented public housing lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews' statement.

On Saturday afternoon, Premier Daniel Andrews released a lengthy statement explaining the government's decision.

"In recent days, 23 cases across more than 12 households have been identified in the Flemington and North Melbourne public housing estates," Andrews said.

Statement from the Premier on further local restrictions. pic.twitter.com/ZT9roaMwlP — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 4, 2020

"This represents a challenge we’ve not yet encountered. This is not like an outbreak spread across multiple homes or multiple suburbs.

"The close confines and the shared community spaces within these large apartment blocks means this virus can spread like wildfire.