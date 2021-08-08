"I've seen five counsellors over 20 years. Here's their best, life-changing advice."

1. 'Give back the metaphorical box'

I first saw Gary when my parents separated. Basically, a lot of stuff went down and I was in no position as an 18-year-old who’d had a pretty cushy life to deal with it.

I looked up Gary in the Yellow Pages (yes, that’s how long ago this was) and booked myself in.

Being from such solid family, I wasn’t coping with the changes. It felt so good to word-vomit on someone who I didn’t know. And being in his profession, Gary got it without judgement.

After he’d listened to me for more than an hour, he said,

"Ok, your parents’ problems are a metaphorical box - and your only responsibility is to give it back to them. Give them back their box."

Culturally, it was a radical proposition.

In Indian families, there’s not a strong sense of members as individuals – it’s more a team/inescapable cult (joking on that last one, sort of).

And here was this guy saying that as an adult not living at home anymore, I didn’t need to take these ‘family’ problems on myself. I wasn’t being selfish, apparently.

It was liberating. And revolutionary – the start of my journey of slowly but surely learning to see myself as an individual and not having to prioritise my family.

2. 'In that moment, your fears won't come true'

This one makes me laugh – fond memories.

I’d attended a beautiful wedding and, as one does, on our way home, my friend and I took our taxi through a Maccas drive through at 4am.

I stuffed my face with a burger that had most likely been sitting there for a while, and became sick with food poisoning.

After a day, I had to ask my sister to look after my toddler son, and I fronted an emergency department, totally dehydrated. The doctor gave me an anti-nausea drug.

I had a reaction to that drug, which made me feel like I was stoned for three days. Hilarious in hindsight but it was actually horrible, because I couldn’t look after my son, who was only two. I felt that high.

I was traumatised by it so much that I actually began to have panic attacks when my kid finally came home, worrying I would become sick or stoned again and he’d have to be taken away from me.

My sister, Raji, was a psychiatrist. She sat me down and told me I was having panic attacks – because I had no idea what was happening to me.

“Try to remember in that moment that your fears won’t come true. Then call someone. Re-focus. Put on the television. Distract yourself until it passes.”