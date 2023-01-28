'I almost killed her.' 10 things you probably didn't know about P.S. I Love You.

1. Gerard Butler seriously injured Hilary Swank on set.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Butler admitted that one of his lowest days on-set was when he accidentally sent Hilary Swank to hospital in need of stitches.

"I almost killed her," he recalled. "You know the scene where I’m dancing and I have the suspenders?"

Butler said that scene took a day and a half to film and he already felt silly dancing around non-stop when it got so much worse.

"At one point, the clip which was a crocodile clip got stuck on the television as I’m crawling towards [her], she’s right in front of me and she’s laughing hysterically.

"It released, BOOM, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head, I mean I cut her [open], you could even see the teeth of the [clip]."

"She had to get taken to hospital, I’m just sitting there in my Irish shammy boxer shorts, and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying," he added.

The actor says that the combination of feeling self-conscious in his dancing scenes and injuring a superstar like Swank had him experiencing massive imposter syndrome on-set.

2. Butler publicly apologised for his terrible Irish accent.

Not only did Butler experience imposter syndrome, but he also faced massive backlash after the film's release because of his poor attempts at an Irish accent.

Irish dialect coach Nic Redman shouted out Butler’s performance on Den of Geek as he ranked best and worst accents for the publication.

"I really want to give shout outs to Gerard Butler in P.S. I Love You... as an Irish person I found that pretty horrific," Redman said.

The criticism was so bad that during an interview on his press tour for Guy Ritchie’s RocknRolla, Butler publicly apologised to fans.