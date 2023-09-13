HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: The 35 questions that reveal who you really are.

There's one set of questions that when answered thoughtfully, is meant to reveal who you really are.

It's not a workplace tool to deduce whether you're going to be better with words or shapes. It's not a left-brain/right-brain gotcha or an attempt to assign you an identifying letter or colour. It's about character, and answering it honestly requires trust.

It's called the Proust Questionnaire. The title is a bit misleading because the famous French writer and critic did not invent it, he simply took it with great enthusiasm as a teenager in the late 1880s and went on to get all his literary mates to do the same. They would answer the questions in a book dubbed the "confession album" and pass it around between them.

Watch: Come on an intimate first date with the amazing Holly Wainwright. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

It's the kind of list fiction writers answer on behalf of their characters, although I have to admit, these days I make my own fictional people do conversation cards instead, because they don't like the surprise. Yes, I know I sound strange, take it up with my Proust answers.

The reason I know anything about these questions is not, embarrassingly, because of their literary origins but because Vanity Fair, an American magazine that I have loved and read all my adult life do it as their back-page staple. Every celebrity from Hugh Jackman to Zendaya to Judy Blume to Elton John has taken it.