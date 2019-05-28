Two marriages, three proposals and multiple affairs: Inside Elton John's five big loves.

David is his second marriage, third engagement and fifth big love.

Here’s everything we know about Elton John’s love life.

John Reid

Elton’s relationship with John features in the new biopic about his life, Rocketman.

The pair met at a Christmas party in 1970.

Elton was 23 and went by the name Reginald Kenneth Dwight.

“I remember this hip, shy young man. There was this gawky sweetness about him,” John later told the Scottish Daily Mail.

They started working together. John was Elton’s manager for two decades, but they also struck up a secret romance.

"He was my first great love and I was his," John told the Daily Mail.

They moved into an apartment in London and battled addiction together, sought therapy together, and spoilt each other with extravagant gifts.

John played an integral part in transforming Elton from a $20 an hour singer songwriter into a global megastar.

They split after five years, but John remained Elton's manager for 25 years until 1988 when Elton became suspicious he was being taken advantage of.

They went to court in a lengthy legal battle over finances.

Linda Woodrow

Linda and Elton were together for two years and engaged to be married.

But in 1970 their relationship ended abruptly when Elton came home in the early hours of the morning and told her it was over.

It's believed Linda is the inspiration behind his song 'Someone Saved My Life Tonight'.