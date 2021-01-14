The 'Ivy Lee Method' is the simple way you're going to be much more productive at work this year.

It's best we don't talk about the end of last year. We wouldn't want our bosses to... see.

According to a study published in the second half of last year, a bunch of us were (or perhaps still are) suffering from 'societal pandemic burnout', meaning we had met our limits "mentally, emotionally and physically."

Everyone was irritable. Apathetic. Perhaps practicing poor self-care. Tired but not normal tired. The type of tired where you crawl out of your bed to your lounge and open your laptop and then groan into it for four minutes before checking your emails where you just want to reply 'LEAVE ME ALONE'.

But it's a new year. Which obviously means that we'll spend the next few weeks lying to ourselves about changing our habits etc. which I'm very much in the mood for.

That's how I came across a 100 year old theory that's meant to be the secret to being productive at work.

I mentioned the method to the most productive person I know. And she said she already does it.

Allow me to explain.

The Ivy Lee Method

The story goes that in 1918, a man named Charles M. Schwab was known to be one of the most successful business owners in the world. He owned a steel corporation and wanted to further innovate his workplace.

In an attempt to increase productivity, he enlisted the help of a productivity consultant, Ivy Lee.

In my historical reimagining of events, Schwab said, "Tell me how to get more shit done, Lee, without having to work any harder."

Lee pondered for a moment, stroking his chin.

He then requested to meet with each of Schwab's executives.