From IUD to giving birth: 30 women on the medical procedures they've had without any pain meds.

IUD insertions and removals, biopsies from the breast, skin and/or cervix, childbirth, Endometriosis and fertility-related treatments: these are just some examples of procedures women have had without pain medication.

The topic of pain relief when undertaking a medical procedure can be complex. Many women have reported feeling stigma from health professionals who suggest certain procedures don't warrant the need for meds (for some dinosaur-age reason).

Discussing pain relief should be part of the first consultation regarding any invasive procedure, Family Planning NSW medical director Dr. Deborah Bateson told ABC News.

"We really want people to feel empowered to express any anxieties they might have and also to say stop."

It is both wildly misogynist and just wild that it is considered completely normal to perform invasive gynecological procedures with no pain management. ‘It’ll take too long to wait for anesthetic’ ‘it’s just a little pinch’ ‘just breathe through it’ — s. e. smith (@sesmith) October 30, 2021

So, to highlight this issue, 30 women have shared their stories with Mamamia on the medical procedures they’ve had without pain meds.

“I got my Mirena replaced earlier this year and it was horrendous. First, I passed out. Then I woke up and vomited. If I had known how bad it was, I would have asked my partner to come with me. I was really shaken when I left the hospital.”