Why Scott Morrison's new private school funding deal is being called 'pathetic', 'unfair'.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has struck a $4.6 billion peace deal with Catholic and independent schools, which over a decade he says will bring to an end a long-running war over the Gonski 2.0 school funding model.

But despite his positive spin, it’s drawing criticism from all corners of politics.

What does the private school funding deal involve?

On Thursday, Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra his deal was a win for students, parents and teachers.

“For students, this will mean the opportunity to get the best results from school. For parents, it will mean that choice remains affordable,” Mr Morrison said.

“For teachers, it will mean certainty of funding so they can get on with the job.”

The government will contribute $3.2 billion over 10 years from 2020 to fund changes to the way parents’ wealth is measured, based on income tax data.

In 2019, independent and Catholic schools will receive $170.8 million over the calendar year.

And they say a further $1.2 billion “Choice and Affordability Fund” will be spent on Catholic and independent schools over 10 years to help keep fees affordable and maintain choice.

What the Morrison Government is saying about the private school funding deal.

Education Minister Dan Tehan told parliament federal funding to public schools was at record levels, going from $6.8 billion last year to $7.3 billion this year and $7.9 billion the following year.

“From 2017 to 2027, commonwealth funding to state schools will grow by 86 per cent.”

In May last year Mr Morrison as treasurer ruled out any “special deals” being done.

He told reporters on Thursday where there were concerns about funding, the government would address them.

Where the money was coming from would be set out in the mid-year budget review due in December.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he was “not projecting cuts” would be needed in other areas to make it happen.

“Because the Australian economy is growing well, we have the ability to invest in essential services,” he told ABC Radio on Thursday.

The deal brings to a head months of discussions with Catholic school officials and Independent Schools Council of Australia.

Ray Collins, from the National Catholic Education Commission, said the funding injection would save faith-based schools from increasing fees or shutting down altogether.

“Families can only have school choice if there is an affordable alternative to free, comprehensive government schools,” he said.

“If the only option is a high-fee school, choice is restricted to those parents rich enough to afford high fees.”

What critics of the private school funding deal are saying.

However, opposition education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek said the Prime Minister had turned his back on 2.5 million children who attend state schools.

“He has said to the five million parents of those children, we don’t care about your kid,” she said.