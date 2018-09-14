A school in Queensland has hit the headlines by telling parents they will have to pay if they drop their kids off before 8.30am.

Burrowes State School in Logan contacted parents last week, saying that as of next term, parents would be charged a before-school-care fee of at least $2.60 a day if they dropped their child off before that time.

The issue has sparked off a debate online, with many parents supporting the school in its stance, but others explaining why they drop off their kids before 8.30am. Carla, mum of an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old, says she takes her kids to before-school care two days a week but drops them at school between 8am and 8.15am the other three days.

“The tuck shop opens at 8.15am for breakfast,” she explains.

“They need to learn how to be responsible. We can’t bubble wrap!”

Another mum, Lisa, tells Mamamia she used to sometimes drop her daughter off a bit before 8.30am.

“There were others there and opportunity for them to hang out,” she says.

“These days I am a little on the later side, and she hates it.”

But the online debate has also brought out some worrying stories of parents dropping off children extremely early on a regular basis. A former out-of-school-hours-care worker says she’s seen “plenty” of parents leaving young kids at school from as early as 6am, to look after themselves without supervision.

Until recently, Emily Rapp worked in before-school and after-school care in Brisbane schools. That meant she would arrive at around 5.45am each day.

“You’d be surprised how many parents drop their kids off so early,” Rapp tells Mamamia. “I’ve got plenty of cases in which some parents do the right thing and pay to drop their children off from 6am, with other parents pulling up and dumping their kids on the school doorstep at the same time. Those kids spend the morning walking around the school unsupervised doing whatever they want. And this is with the young primary students too!”