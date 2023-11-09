Wait, what's going on with Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark?

This week, Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark attended a standard, and probably rather boring, royal obligation in Copenhagen.

They were entertaining Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia during a three-day state visit with a level of pomp that is practically a daily occurrence for a royal. Mary, 51, smiled, waved to crowds and posed for photos alongside her husband in the same way she has been doing for 20 years.

But she had a new accessory, reportedly, that caught everyone's eye: a 'brave face'.

You see, it was also the first public appearance of the Danish royals since a Spanish tabloid published photos of Frederik, 55, on a visit to Madrid, walking alongside Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova, 47, on Wednesday.

Spanish magazine Lecturas shared photos of Frederik and Genoveva attending a Pablo Picasso exhibition in Madrid in late October. It reported various alleged details, such as that they stayed out for dinner until 1am and spent the night at Genoveva's home. The magazine heavily implied an affair between the two, and has maintained wall-to-wall coverage in the following days.

Genoveva Casanova on a visit to Copenhagen in October 2023. Image: Instagram @genoveva_casanova_official.