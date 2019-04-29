The small gesture that exposed Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend's affair.

Following the death of George VI in 1952, there was a restructure in the royal households.

It was one that proved significant for Princess Margaret, as her mother, Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, was appointed a new comptroller. His name was Peter Townsend.

Soon to be divorced from his first wife, and 16 years Margaret’s senior, he was an unsuitable partner in the eyes of the church, the government, and the Queen.

What actually happens at a royal Christmas? Post continues after video.

They fell in love anyway, but their request to marry was not approved.

Thereafter, they stayed together in a secret affair.

Then, in 1953, a reporter spotted something.

According to former royal Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter, who spoke in the new Channel 5 documentary Scandals at the Palace, the small slip catapulted the relationship into the public eye.