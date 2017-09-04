pregnancy

ROYAL BABY NEWS: The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is pregnant for the third time.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child, Kensington Palace has announced.

Monday’s announcement released in a statement says the Queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William’s wife is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements on Monday.

Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace, the statement said.

William and Kate’s two children George and Charlotte are aged four and two. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne.

The news was announced as the royal couple were preparing to send their eldest child, Prince George, off to school for the first time.

Kate names the Clore Art Room at Barlby Primary School.
Kate meeting the kids.
The bump.
The Bump again.
Kate and Will on Christmas Day.
Kate wearing a hoody.
Kate and Will in the US.
Kate and Will in the US.
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The National September 11 Memorial Museum
Looking always stylish.
Posing for a photo after the game.
Kate and Will
Kate visits Northside Center For Child Development.
Kate and William arrive in New York.
Meeting some of her younger fans.
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends East Anglia's Children's Hospices Appeal Launch.
More little fans.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends A SportsAid Athelete Workshop
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends A SportsAid Athelete Workshop.
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends A SportsAid Athelete Workshop
Kate at a remembrance day service
Kate looking stunning as usual.
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends The Wildlife Photographer of The Year 2014 Awards
Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit Tower Of London's Ceramic Poppy Field
Kate at the Commonwealth Games.
Will, Kate and Usain Bolt.
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
kate middleton malta
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
Kate Middleton
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
kate middleton malta
Kate's maternity style

They have chosen a fee-paying independent school in a south London borough for their four-year-old son.

Thomas’s Battersea will welcome the young prince and his parents on Thursday.

George’s first day at school will also mark a new chapter for the Cambridges as they are now mainly based at Kensington Palace rather than their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte
line of succession to the British throne
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry.Source: Getty.
Princess Charlotte in June 2016Members of The Royal Family attend The Trooping The Colour at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 11th June 2016.
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte on the 2016 Royal Tour To Canada
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte and Kate MiddletonKate Middleton suffered extreme morning sickness with both her pregnancies. (Image via Getty.)
line of succession to the British throne
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte.Source: Getty.
line of succession to the British throne
Princess Charlotte and Prince William.Source: Getty.
william and kate matching outfits
I hope they're collecting royalties from Pantone.Source: Getty.
Princess Charlotte

READ: With one dress, Kate Middleton paid the perfect tribute to Princess Diana.

READ: The one sombre thing Kate Middleton is required to pack every time she goes away.

