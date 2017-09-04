ROYAL BABY NEWS: The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is pregnant for the third time.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child, Kensington Palace has announced.

Monday’s announcement released in a statement says the Queen is delighted by the news.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Officials say Prince William’s wife is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements on Monday.

Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace, the statement said.

William and Kate’s two children George and Charlotte are aged four and two. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne.

The news was announced as the royal couple were preparing to send their eldest child, Prince George, off to school for the first time.

