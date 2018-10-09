Why Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie's engagement rings look very, very similar.

When news of Princess Eugenie’s engagement first broke and photos were released of her stunning engagement ring, we couldn’t help but feel… a hint of deja vu.

You see, it bears quite a resemblance to another royal engagement ring – that of Kate Middleton’s.

Both are similar in size and feature striking coloured centre stones surrounded by a halo of diamonds. Plus, despite the fact that they are both huge sparkling rocks, they each have a delicate, flower-like quality.

Well, as it turns out, Eugenie’s ring, in a sense, was actually a ‘copy’ of some royal bling – but not exactly in the way you’d think.

While Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie’s rings have subtle similarities, Princess Eugenie’s ring was actually modelled on her mother, Sarah Ferguson’s ring from Prince Andrew, which was designed in the ’80s by crown jeweller Garrard & Co.

And Princess Diana’s engagement ring, also designed by Garrard & Co in the same era, is, of course, the ring Kate Middleton wears on her finger.

So it seems it might’ve actually been Fergie’s ring which mimicked the style of Diana’s all those years ago. Phew.

Deputy Editor at Royal Central, Jamie Samhan, told Marie Clare his suspicions that Eugenie’s fiancé Jack Brooksbank had the ring designed to look like her mother’s.

“When Jack Brooksbank proposed to Princess Eugenie, he created a ring that was very similar to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York’s, ring,” Samhan explains.

And now that we’ve seen them alongside each other, we have to agree.

Here they are below: