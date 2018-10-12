Princess Eugenie's royal wedding preparation includes a major new hair do.

To keep up to date with all things royal, make sure you head to our Royals Hub. It’s a blast.

Princess Eugenie will be channelling her mother Sarah Ferguson when she walks down the aisle today.

While most brides are advised to avoid any major beauty changes/treatments the day before their wedding, Princess Eugenie decided to make a bold change to her hair by dying it red.

Less than 24 hours before her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, the princess was spotted in London with a brand new hair colour (and spray tan).

Express have published the photos of Eugenie in London, which you can see here.

Prince Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson is famous for her fiery red hair, so her big change from brunette to red may be a nod to her mum.