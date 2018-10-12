weddings

Princess Eugenie's royal wedding preparation includes a major new hair do.

To keep up to date with all things royal, make sure you head to our Royals Hub. It’s a blast.

Princess Eugenie will be channelling her mother Sarah Ferguson when she walks down the aisle today.

While most brides are advised to avoid any major beauty changes/treatments the day before their wedding, Princess Eugenie decided to make a bold change to her hair by dying it red.

Less than 24 hours before her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, the princess was spotted in London with a brand new hair colour (and spray tan).

Express have published the photos of Eugenie in London, which you can see here.

Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie has recently been rocking brunette hair with warm highlights. Image: Getty.

Prince Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson is famous for her fiery red hair, so her big change from brunette to red may be a nod to her mum.

Eugenie and her mum Sarah Ferguson.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Your Questions Answered

Hitched

Meet Mireille

Eligible

Why Sammy Leo Now Loves Ultra Hydrating Night Creams

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of her reasons, Eugenie's new hair style will look amazing with her royal wedding gown and tiara, of course.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Friday.

More than 800 guests will gather in the 15th-century Gothic chapel, five months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staged their star-studded nuptials in the same venue.

Australians can watch the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO on Friday 12 October... Hopefully the celebrant gets their names right.

Video by Mamamia
Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout