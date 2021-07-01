The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 2.

Qld lockdown to be extended in Brisbane for at least one more day.

Brisbane will remain in lockdown for another day after the state recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The current lockdown restrictions will be lifted for the Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Townsville local government areas.

However, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Brisbane and Moreton Bay will remain in lockdown for another day after the new cases emerged.

Two of the cases are a mother and daughter from Carindale who have also tested positive after being infectious in Brisbane.

The premier says that means the lockdown can not be relaxed in Brisbane and Moreton Bay until Saturday.

"Now we will come back early tomorrow morning, once your contact tracers get on top of this, and we'll look at the case numbers overnight," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"So I want to thank everyone for doing the right thing, but as you can see we've just got a situation at the moment, that has just come in, and we really need to give the people, our contact tracers the time to do that."

Another case was reported as a contact of the Qatar Airways check-in desk staffer, who was announced as a case on Thursday, but authorities are not concerned about it.

