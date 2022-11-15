"A bit chubby here, aren't we?" The other revelations from Diana's secret tapes.

"So I went upstairs, had lunch with my sisters who were there, and said: 'I can't marry him. I can't do this. This is absolutely unbelievable,'" Diana told Morton.

"They were wonderful and said: 'Well, bad luck, Duch [her childhood nickname], your face is on the tea towels so you're too late to chicken out."

Princess Diana struggled with an eating disorder.

Princess Diana told Morton that just a week after her engagement to Prince Charles she became consumed by bulimia.

"My husband put his hand on my waistline and said: 'Oh, a bit chubby here, aren't we?' and that triggered off something in me — and the Camilla thing, I was desperate, desperate," she told Morton. "I remember the first time I made myself sick. I was so thrilled because I thought this was the release of tension."

Princess Diana had nightmares about Camilla.

According to Morton's transcripts, the Princess' honeymoon period was so plagued by suspicion about her husband's fidelity that Camilla was a fixture of her dreams.

"At night, I dreamt of Camilla the whole time. I was obsessed by Camilla totally," she reportedly said. "I didn’t trust Charles — thought every five minutes he was ringing her up, asking how to handle his marriage."

Her mistrust was fuelled, in part, by the discovery of a set of cufflinks Camilla had gifted to Charles. Cufflinks he chose to wear on their honeymoon.

"Two Cs entwined like the Chanel ‘C’. Got it. One knew exactly. So I said, ‘Camilla gave you those, didn’t she?’ He said, ‘Yes, so what’s wrong? They’re a present from a friend.’ And boy, did we have a row. Jealousy, total jealousy. And it was such a good idea, the two ‘C’s – but it wasn’t that clever," the Princess told Morton.