"A bit chubby here, aren't we?" The other revelations from Diana's secret tapes.

Content warning: The following contains discussion of self harm and eating disorders.
In May 1991, Dr James Colthurst cycled up the path to Kensington Palace. By the time he left, he was carrying the beginning of a story that would be read by millions, change the shape of multiple relationships and cast a shadow over the British Royal Family.
It was the story of Diana, Princess of Wales. Told, for the first time, in her own words.
The true story behind The Crown's secret Diana tapes.
As captured in season five of Netflix series The Crown, in the early 1990s, Princess Diana worked with British journalist James Morton on what he later described as an "authorised unauthorised biography".