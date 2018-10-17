What is the story behind this beautifully candid photo from Princess Eugenie's wedding?

Princess Charlotte is my favourite royal for a few reasons.

First, there’s the time she yelled at the paparazzi that they weren’t allowed inside her brother Louis’ christening. Then, there’s the time she straight-up stole her mother’s handbag at a family wedding and wouldn’t give it back.

But I also like the fact that she’s only three and she’s already a professional bridesmaid (yes, at royal weddings she’s a ‘bridesmaid’ not a flower girl). Her social calendar is… intense. Just in the last six months, she’s been in the bridal party of two of the world’s most high profile weddings, and hasn’t stacked it, or cried, or ruined her dress. That’s more than most bridesmaids can say.

So it’s no surprise that in a new, behind-the-scenes photo from Princess Eugenie’s wedding, it’s Charlotte who is front and centre. She’s stealing the show, obviously, and has everyone – including Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and fellow bridesmaids Theodora Williams and Savannah Phillips – laughing hysterically.

Sharing the photo to Instagram, Princess Eugenie wrote, “Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together,” crediting Alex Bramall for the photo.

But what did Charlotte say to make everyone laugh so hard?

It’s perhaps the greatest mystery of our time.