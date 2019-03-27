What we know about Tom Inskip, Prince Harry's former best friend who has been "banished".

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

The inner circle of the British royal family seems to be getting smaller by the day.

First, we had reports of the Duchess of Cambridge’s falling out with her close friend Rose Hanbury.

Now it’s believed Prince Harry has “banished” one of his best friends after he warned the prince not to marry Meghan Markle last May.

Prince Harry is said to have “frozen out” many of his former posse since meeting Meghan. It was initially thought this was to distance himself from the party-living group and to avoid “temptation”, but the May issue of Tatler claimed, at least in regards to childhood friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip, it was because of their opinion on his wife.

“Hang out with the Clooney/Beckham/Soho House set and be assailed for being too Hollywood, for forcing your hen-pecked husband to abandon his old, country-set muckers – including Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip, the ultra-loyal, tight-lipped Harry pal, who, it’s said, advised Harry not to marry Meghan and has paid the price: banishment,” journalist David Jenkins wrote in his article reflecting on the Duchess of Sussex’s first year as a royal.

The article also reiterated previous reports that Prince Harry’s brother Prince William advised him not to rush into marriage.

Who is Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip?

Tom Inskip’s father is Owen Inskip, a close friend of Prince Charles and the field-master of his favourite hunt The Beaufort.

Skippy and his sister Victoria have known Prince Harry and Prince William since childhood.