The sweet gift Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle before their relationship went public.

Days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship in late 2016, the royal bought his new girlfriend an incredibly sweet gift.

Well, that’s assuming that the “important person” Harry bought a love-themed piece of art for was indeed his future wife.

According to a local art collector who spoke to People magazine before the couple were engaged, the 33-year-old purchased a canvas piece by up-and-coming British artist Van Donna titled ‘Everybody Needs Somebody To Love’ in October 2016.

“He was in the (VIP section in the Walton Fine Arts gallery in Kensington) for a little while and liked a few things, then settled on the Van Donna,” the art collector said.

“He said he was looking for something for ‘an important person’. It was literally just before anyone heard about Meghan — literally just days before it was announced he was going out with her.”

And there was another clue that this was a gift for Meghan and not his “granny” Queen Elizabeth or foreign dignitary he wanted to impress.

The artwork is a diptych, meaning two sides of a canvas form a single piece of artwork. The one Harry bought shows a boy and girl holding hands on one side, and the words ‘Everybody Needs Somebody To Love’ in blue on the other.