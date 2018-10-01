How Prince Harry has "massively changed" since marrying Meghan Markle.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

There’s no doubt a serious relationship can ~change~ a person, and Prince Harry is no exception.

Long-time royal photographer Arthur Edwards has watched Harry grow from a young boy, to a wild teenager, and into the man he is today.

Edwards, who has photographed the Royal Family for more than 40 years, told The Royal Box he thinks Harry has “massively changed” since his marriage to Meghan Markle in May.

He said Harry has become “more aloof” and was “very protective of Meghan”.

“He would always have a good relationship with the media… He would always engage in some way, that’s completely stopped now,” Arthur explained.

“He’s changed a bit yeah, I mean he’s still Harry and he’s still lovely and he’s still the most popular member of the royal family.”

The photographer said that Harry is very protective over his new wife and said the couple never stop holding hands.

Edwards said he wondered whether Harry’s more serious nature was because he’s taken on a more senior role in the Royal Family.

“He’s just controlled. He seems to have matured into a senior statesman of the royal family now.

“Maybe he sees that the time for joshing with Usain Bolt or hugging the Jamaican prime minister or getting sprayed with paint in Barbados [is over]. Maybe it’s time to stop now.”

Edwards pointed to a recent trip to Ireland, when Harry and Meghan went to Croke Park, the home of the Gaelic sport hurling.

He said the Duke was offered the opportunity to hit the ball but declined – something he never would have done a few years ago.

“There would have become a time when he would have hit that ball out of the ground I would assure you.”

Edwards also said Harry is one of the greatest members of the royal family he’s ever seen with children, and would make a fantastic father.