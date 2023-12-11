'Crazy, scary and uncomfortable.' What Prince Harry's exes say it was like dating him.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family for a more private life earned them the fury of certain members of the British public and media.

Ever since the couple shared their decision to become financially independent and split their time between the UK and Canada back in 2020, they’ve faced constant leaks, pile-ons, online abuse and endless gossip.

They’ve ironically been subjected to the same intense scrutiny that potentially propelled their decision to separate from the royal family in the first place – from Piers Morgan’s continued vendetta against the Duchess to persistent rumours of a family feud.

When everything was blowing up for the couple, Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, piped up to shed some insight into what it might be like dating a royal.