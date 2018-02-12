Priceline is having its 40 per cent off skincare sale and here are the bargains you can't miss.

Ready your elbows and make space in your bathroom cabinet – it’s that time of year again.

Yes, Priceline has announced its 40 per cent off skincare sale over three days this week, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Running Tuesday 13th, Wednesday 14th and Thursday 15th, the sale includes skincare, suncare and tanning. Basically, it’s a beauty lover’s Christmas.

The sale will run in store and online, with the only exclusions being Ego and The Ordinary.

But when faced with so many discounted, shiny items, things can often get, erm, out of control. So where do you start (and end)?

We rounded up the best bargains you won’t want to miss out on.

1. Bondi Sands Ultra Dark Tanning Foam, usually $24.95, $14.97 on sale.

There’s a reason everyone you know uses this particular product to tan. Basically, it’s unmess-up-able. It doesn’t have that giveaway smell, looks natural and is beloved by people of all tanning skill level.

Alternatively, if you’re curious after seeing the hype around the brand’s new express tan, having 40 per cent off is as good as time as any to pick it up and try it.

2. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution 500 mL, usually $42.99, $25.79 on sale.

If you don't already use micellar water, make this the week you start. This is the French cult favourite original which is expensive at full price (although worth it if you can afford the splurge) but a bargain on sale. The 500ml will last you ages and your skin will thank you for it.