The top 5 lies women tell during pregnancy.

By SARAH MEGGINSON

They say that when you’re pregnant, hormones can make you a little loopy. I actually didn’t believe this was a real “thing” until I began experiencing it myself.

Like just last week, I sobbed for 15 minutes when I couldn’t find my car keys. In my defence, they’ve been missing for three weeks and it’s going to cost $180 to replace our start-up Toyota key. So I was crying over wasted money, not just keys. That’s kind of legit, right?

Anyway, according to a couple of articles doing the rounds, we expecting mums aren’t just hormonal – we’re also a bunch of liars.

Some of the more frequent fibs that pregnant women apparently spin involve weight gain, smoking and sex (as in, the sex of their baby). Like when women say, “I don’t care whether it’s a girl or a boy, as long as it’s healthy!” When really, they’re desperately hoping for one gender or the other.

As I stare down the barrel of my final few weeks of pregnancy, it got me thinking about the untruths I may have told throughout the last eight months. At first I scoffed; I haven’t told any lies! Have I? A little self-reflection later, I released there’ve been a few…

Lie #1: That I was pregnant at all.

Loads of expecting mums hold off on sharing the good newsuntil they reach the magic 3-month mark, so I reckon this one is pretty common. I told my family and a few close girlfriends early on, but I waited until our 12-week ultrasound before sharing the news with everyone else.

In the meantime, a couple of girlfriends came over for morning tea, and one friend piped up, “So I thought maybe you organised this catch-up because you had baby news to share?”…

I had just peed on a stick the day before. I hadn’t even visited the doctor to confirm I was pregnant – or told my mum – or worked out how far along I was. So, I lied. “No, that’s just pasta bloat,” I joked. “But hopefully soon!”

Lie #2: How much weight I’ve gained

Weight is something women just don’t openly talk about, unless we’ve recently lost a bunch of it. I’m not interested in sharing my weight with anyone other than my husband, my mum and my obstetrician… But when I do discuss it, I’ve released I tend to round down.

Because when I weigh myself, I see only the first two digits. Nothing after the decimal point exists. Ergo, a weight gain of 7.1kg equals 7kg… and a weight gain of 7.9kg also equals 7kg. Simple maths, really.