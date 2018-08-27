A woman was fired over text message and the reason is infuriating mums everywhere.

Kameisha Denton was fired over text because her pregnancy was not convenient for her manager.
Yes. You read that right.
The US woman shared a screenshot of the text she received from her manager at Marysville Jersey Mike’s Subs to her Facebook page. It has since received more than 1000 shares.
Denton told KIRO TV she realised she hadn’t been assigned shifts after telling her boss she was pregnant, so she texted him asking for an updated schedule.
He replied to tell her she was fired, as “it’s not a good time” for someone to go on maternity leave. There’s no ambiguity there. He literally fired her for being pregnant.
Denton said she was shocked by the reply.
“It took me a minute to face reality, I was like ‘this is really happening’.”
Jersey Mike’s owner Tim Trieb told KIRO TV this never should have happened.
He said the manager involved had resigned from the company. Trieb had offered Denton her job back but she declined.
Many comments on Denton’s Facebook post point out that discrimination is illegal and encouraged her to get legal advice.
“Do not let this go,” one Facebook user wrote. “Discrimination is against the law and u have it in writing too. Let’s see them explain this away.”
“Girl. This is highly illegal. Make this public and drag him, the company would not stand behind that and Im sure would get it dealt with QUICKLY if this is how the managers run their stores. Social media is powerful,” wrote another.
Washington state law states that it is unfair practice for an employer to refuse to hire or promote, terminate or demote a woman because of pregnancy or childbirth.
Denton said she looked at the incident as a blessing as she had received “message after message” from employers offering her jobs.
She also wanted to make sure no other woman went through this and has encouraged other woman to speak up.
“A lot of people think that this is okay when it’s not.”
Top Comments
Why the obsession with legal action? One manager acts like a dick and it's 'ching, ching, let that cash register ring!' The manager concerned has lost his or her job and the company offered her job back, which she refused. She herself has said it was a blessing in disguise. Let it go and move on!
Couldn't agree more!
Jersey Mike's was right. She's wrong.
Yes Jersey Mikes was right to offer her job back - I agree!
Are you on crack? She's wrong, tool.
Haha I can see you're very passionate about this topic........
I was agreeing with you, Jersey Mikes offered her job back which was the right thing to do 😁
She is not wrong. Although she seemingly is going to sue and probably get paid out for this mistake, I don't think she should have to accept a job back at a workplace that is obviously toxic. This mistake is probably only the tip of the iceberg as far as employee abuse goes. This employer and all employers had better get straight that we will not put up with the toxic environments they have created with impunity for the last 40 years. From the new American Airlines inhumane work rules to the workplaces that don't offer a living wage, healthcare or set schedules, these employers have been getting away with abuse for years. What will we do? We have so called "full employment" in the USA so we will keep moving to better work environments and leave abusive employers to scrape the bottom of the barrel of candidates which will cost them money, time and ultimately their business. If they are abusive enough we will sue them and then they will learn.