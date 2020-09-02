Leigh Campbell: "Primer is over. It’s all about pre-foundation serums now."

Okay, so maybe primer isn't totally over. Maybe it’s just evolving. But that doesn't sound anywhere near as exciting, does it?

You see, for the past few years the trend in foundation was all about coverage and longevity. So we were employing our primer to make our base last longer and make it stay in place. In turn that meant that the type of primer we used was more akin to a literal primer (think the paint variety), helping the foundation look smoother and ‘stick’.

But now the trend in base is all about letting your skin show through, luminosity and lots of glow. Though the problem is that it takes a while - and lots of dedication - to get your skin in a tip-top, super juicy, very-well-hydrated state.

Watch: Three steps to glowing skin with Leigh Campbell. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And that’s why the next-gen of primers are going to help us fake it.

Enter, makeup serums.

Where more traditional primers are a cream or lotion consistency (often formulated with silicone for grip), makeup serums are more likely to be a liquid, gel or oil.

Their job is to help your skin (and makeup on top) make you look like Miranda Kerr after a Noni Juice cleanse...even if in reality you’re a tired mum running on four hours sleep at night.

You know how we sometimes do a sheet mask before makeup for luminosity? Think of it like that, but in a bottle.

One I’ve just started testing is the new Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum, $42. I mean, if you’re going to buy a product based on its name alone, this one is it.