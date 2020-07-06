Here's the deal with 'Dolphin Skin', the new makeup trend you're seeing all over Instagram.

In case you didn't notice: glowy, dewy skin is always in fashion (not just in summer.)

It not only makes our skin look healthy and awake, but creates a luminous finish that's just so damn pretty.

And now, there's a new makeup trend all over Instagram that takes glowing complexions to the next level.

How to create the perfect no-black smokey eye to go with your dewy skin. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The look is 'Dolphin Skin' and yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. The technique aims to leave your skin almost wet-looking, without appearing oily - think that glistening, fresh-out-of-the ocean skin.

Instead of just adding highlighter to create a lit from within glow, you use illuminating blush and bronzer too, leaving the entire face looking warm, ultra-dewy and as smooth as, well, a dolphin.

﻿