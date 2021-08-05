'I thought my husband was having an affair.' The postpartum realities we're not talking about.

This post discusses postnatal depression and could be triggering for some readers.

For Nathalie Steinmetz, it felt like butterflies.

It started in the last trimester. A constant feeling like she was being called to the principal's office.

She just thought she was overthinking as her due date loomed. It was easy to just put her down to normal symptoms of pregnancy.

But postpartum, they intensified. She would find herself looking down at her sleeping baby feeling like her body was demanding she run away from the tiger chasing them.

Nathalie had been warned about postnatal depression, but she wasn't feeling flat, sad or blue. No one had mentioned postnatal anxiety, so she was blindsided when her GP told her, 'oh yes, anxiety is part of postnatal depression.'

On the other end of the spectrum, there's Beck. Her postpartum reality felt like a stream of scary images constantly filling up her mind. Her mania and psychosis saw her spend three months in hospital.

"I feared I would be sexually assaulted. I believed men would attack me. I thought my husband was having an affair. I physically tried to hurt him when he visited daily with our newborn baby. I threatened innocent nurses. I walked lonely corridors at night picking up books, colouring in, looking out windows and through cracks in doors trying to find things that weren't even there or real in the first place," she told Mamamia.

Beck with her now two-year-old son. Image: Supplied. Both Nathalie and Beck's experiences fall under the umbrella of postpartum psychiatric illness, a corner of women's health that often gets explained away as just being "the baby blues," a common experience of teariness, anxiety or irritability that usually resolves within a few days with the right support.

According to Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Australia (PANDA), more than one in seven new mums and up to one in 10 new dads experience postnanal depression each year in Australia. But there are so many shades of blue in and around that diagnosis. The less serious tend to go unnoticed and underdiagnosed as either symptoms of pregnancy or just the reality of being a new mum. The more complicated are often misdiagnosed or simply misunderstood.