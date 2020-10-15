A message to all the people who've told me I "let myself go" since giving birth.

I was told recently that I had 'let myself go.'

I’ve gained some weight, my eyebrows are shaggy, I've got a couple of chin hairs.

And so it goes, I’ve let myself go.

Watch: Taryn Brumfitt - I am. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

It’s just like after I, and many other women, put on weight during pregnancy, don’t “bounce back”, we are labelled as 'letting ourselves go'.

As soon as a woman is considered as having let herself go, anything she does in that current state of 'letting herself go' doesn’t count. Me for example, talking about depression with unplucked eyebrows means what I say doesn’t have merit.

A woman who has given birth 18 months ago without having a washboard stomach must be lazy and anything she says about health isn’t true.

As women, we are not meant to show ourselves in any other state than perfect. No one is meant to know that getting dressed up - applying makeup, fixing your wrinkles, exercising, getting lip filler, having your nails done, shaving your legs - all of that is work.





When we do that, we appear normal. When we don’t, we’ve let ourself go.