The post-pregnancy body 'problem' we never expected Bec Judd to find "fun".

Child birth: it’s the ultimate gift of life, and also the gift of… um, changes to your body.

Depending on how you feel about having a never-ending pimple in a secret spot to play with, Bec Judd’s post-baby body discovery could actually be something to look forward to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

The mum-of-four revealed today she has a permanent hole full of “fun stuff” to squeeze, which if you’re a fan of pimple popper videos could be right up your alley.

It’s wouldn’t be the first time Bec has been open about her post-baby body – she previously gave us the full lowdown on her “Dolly Parton on steroids” boobs.

While co-hosting the 3pm Pick-Up on KIIS FM with Monty Diamond and Yumi Stynes, Bec, again, spared no detail about this latest revelation:

“People who have old piercings will be able to relate to this,” she explained.