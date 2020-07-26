"Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters." What you need to know about the persistent unrest in Portland.

It's day 59.

For every night since May 29, protestors in Portland, Oregon, have held demonstrations in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It's been two months since George Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality, and whilst they have since subsided in many cities, Portland hasn't stopped. In fact, the protests in Portland have recently intensified.

Here's everything you need to know about the persistent unrest in Portland, Oregon.

What is happening in Portland?

Up until recently, mostly peaceful protests have swept the streets of Portland for about eight weeks, as residents demanded racial equality. The city is known for their brutal racist history and for being one of America's whitest cities, making the town a particularly poignant backdrop for the movement.

By June, the protests had largely dwindled. Nightly marches continued, but were attracting fewer numbers.

Nevertheless, federal forces were deployed in early July at the behest of President Donald Trump, who said damage to federal property, including the federal courthouse in Portland, left him with little choice. Their arrival was unwelcome - not just by protestors, but by local authorities as well. This outrage reinvigorated the rallies.

A crowd of about a thousand people protest in Portland, Oregon. Image: Getty.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, of the Democrat Party, said the "dozens if not hundreds of federal troops" were "sharply escalating the situation".

"Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism," he told CNN last week.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, insists it is the right thing to do.