baby

From Isla to Arlo: The most sought-after baby names around the world.

Just like skinny jeans and mullets, apparently baby names tend to go in and out of style too. 

According to baby name domain Nameberry, particular baby names have been highly sought after in 2021. 

The website recently released data on which names have received the most search traffic on their website from 25 different countries in 2021. And there's certainly some clear favourites.

In fact, Luna is a popular girls' name in 13 countries, including Australia, Brazil and the UK.

Meanwhile, Arlo is one of the top boys' name in nine different countries, including Australia, China, Brazil and you guessed it, the UK. 

Watch: Naughty and nice baby names. Post continues below. 


Video via Mamamia. 

So without further ado, here's what everyone around the world wants to name their kid right now.

Australia

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Isla

3. Aurora

4. Mia

5. Maeve

Boy names

1. Arlo

2. Hugo

3. Oscar

4. Leo

5. Theodore

Brazil

Interestingly, their lineup is exactly the same as Australia.

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Isla

3. Aurora

4. Mia

5. Maeve

Boy names

1. Arlo

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

It’s Time To Talk About Men

Before The Bump
ADVERTISEMENT

2. Hugo

3. Oscar

4. Leo

5. Theodore

Canada

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Maeve

3. Chloe

4. Ophelia

5. Ivy

Boy names

1. Arlo

2. Silas

3. Levi

4. Finn

5. Atticus

China 

Girl names

1. Kailani

2. Lisann

3. Luna

4. Teagan

5. Juliann

Boy names

1. Jordi

2. Milo

3. Arlo

4. Ethan

5. Asher

Finland

Girl names

1. Aurora

2. Mila

3. Iida

4. Luna

5. Noa

Boy names

1. Atlas

2. Mason

3. Rufus

4. Severus

5. Ari

France

Girl names

1. Ava

2. Niamh

3. Esme

4. Penelope

5. Anouk

Boy names

1. Arlo

2. Ezra

3. Tobias

4. Emrys

5. Xavier

Germany

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Anna

3. Anastasia

4. Aurora

5. Josephine

ADVERTISEMENT

Boy names

1. Hugo

2. Leo

3. Archie

4. Felix

5. Otto

Listen to This Glorious Mess, a twice-weekly look at parenting as it truly is: confusing, exhausting, inspiring, funny, and full of surprises. Post continues below.

Ghana

Girl names

1. Abena

2. Kayla

3. Akosua

4. Bridget

5. Adelaide

Boy names

1. Jayden

2. Denzel

3. Kofi

4. Dominic

5. Samuel

India

Girl names

1. Anjali

2. Reshma

3. Kavya

4. Kiara

5. Niharika

Boy names

1. Aarav

2. Aryan

3. Danger

4. Sahil

5. Reyansh

Ireland

Girl names

1. Fiadh

2. Ada

3. Caoimhe

4. Eabha

5. Zoe

Boy names

1. Tadhg

2. Cormac

3. Ronan

4. Eoin

5. Atticus

Israel

Girl names

1. Ellie

2. Maya

3. Mia

4. Ivy

5. Thea

Boy names

1. Eli

2. Ben

3. Arlo

4. Ethan

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Tai

Italy 

Girl names

1. Enola

2. Alice

3. Elena

4. Bianca

5. Giulia

Boy names

1. Soren

2. Elias

3. Cassius

4. Marco

5. Orion

Japan

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Aurora

3. Mia

4. Mina

5. Rio

Boy names

1. Kai

2. Lorenzo

3. Eneko

4. Ezra

5. Jiro

New Zealand 

Girl names

1. Aurora

2. Luna

3. Ivy

4. Hazel

5. Mabel

Boy names

1. Arlo

2. Asher

3. Felix

4. Leo

5. Milo

Nigeria 

Girl names

1. Jasmine

2. Olivia

3. Zara

4. Rebecca

5. Aisha

Boy names

1. Jayden

2. Denzel

3. Francis

4. Adriel

5. Bryan

Pakistan

Girl names

1. Alizeh

2. Esha

3. Zara

4. Alisha

5. Reyna

Boy names

1. Ludo

2. Danger

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Qadir

4. Jhon

5. William

Philippines

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Maeve

3. Astrid

4. Athena

5. Mae

Boy names

1. Azriel

2. Zachary

3. Abiah

4. Asher

5. Ethan

Poland

Girl names

1. Alice

2. Clara

3. Julia

4. Violet

5. Diana

Boy names

1. Charles

2. Dorian

3. Lucifer

4. Theodore

5. Adam

Russia

Girl names

1. Lilibet

2. Lilith

3. Polina

4. Anastasia

5. Elena

Boy names

1. Victor

2. Igor

3. Remus

4. Joey

5. Emrys

South Africa

Girl names

1. Pedi

2. Luna

3. Swati

4. Amara

5. Keziah

Boy Names

1. Jayden

2. Kai

3. Leo

4. Micah

5. Zuko

Spain

Girl names

1. Aria

2. Ava

3. Luna

4. Maya

5. Olivia

Boy names

1. Santiago

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Louis

3. Jack

4. Elias

5. Hugo

Sweden

Girl names

1. Anastasia

2. Cora

3. Julia

4. Celia

5. Nora

Boy names

1. Finn

2. Silas

3. Caspian

4. Adrian

5. Atlas

United Arab Emirates

Girl names

1. Aria

2. Liya

3. Mariam

4. Noor

5. Zara

Boy names

1. Aryan

2. Silas

3. Jonah

4. Vihaan

5. Malakai

United Kingdom

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Ophelia

3. Elodie

4. Iris

5. Maeve

Boy names

1. Arlo

2. Oscar

3. Hugo

4. Albie

5. Atticus

The United States

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Maeve

3. Aurora

4. Isla

5. Aurelia

Boy names

1. Silas

2. Atticus

3. Arlo

4. Theodore

5. Finn

Do you know someone with a baby name on the list? Let us know in the comments below. 

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia. 

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships