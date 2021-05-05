From Isla to Arlo: The most sought-after baby names around the world.

Just like skinny jeans and mullets, apparently baby names tend to go in and out of style too.

According to baby name domain Nameberry, particular baby names have been highly sought after in 2021.

The website recently released data on which names have received the most search traffic on their website from 25 different countries in 2021. And there's certainly some clear favourites.

In fact, Luna is a popular girls' name in 13 countries, including Australia, Brazil and the UK.

Meanwhile, Arlo is one of the top boys' name in nine different countries, including Australia, China, Brazil and you guessed it, the UK.

So without further ado, here's what everyone around the world wants to name their kid right now.

Australia

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Isla

3. Aurora

4. Mia

5. Maeve

Boy names

1. Arlo

2. Hugo

3. Oscar

4. Leo

5. Theodore

Brazil

Interestingly, their lineup is exactly the same as Australia.

Girl names

1. Luna

2. Isla

3. Aurora

4. Mia

5. Maeve

Boy names

1. Arlo