From heroes and villains to actual animals: The most popular baby names for 2021.

After the year that was, it kinda makes sense that parents-to-be are trying to find inspiration outside of the Netflix shows they binged-watched during isolation.

Watch: Holly Wainwright and Cameron Daddo get report cards from their kids. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In fact, it seems anything that reminds us of coronavirus is officially out. Names like Cora, Cordelia, Cove, Corey, Coralie and Coral - and any names with similar sounds - have taken a steep fall in 2021.

So, what names are officially 'in'?

Well, according to baby name domain Nameberry, there are the top baby name trends you can expect to see in 2021.

Magical names.

This theme will be a real biggie this year, you guys. Apparently the defining names of 2021 all have some kind of magic element to them - think superheroes and villains, good and evil.

Yes, really.

Whether it's the whole escapism thing or the connotation of strength, bravery and power during difficult times, superhero names like Adonis and Titan and mythological names like Artemis, Jupiter and Guinevere are trending in 2021.

Biblical names like Messiah, Delilah and Lilith are also in, while religious names like Kali and clear, blunt names like Brave, Noble and Powerful are going to be major.

Just ask Nick Cannon - he and partner Brittany Bell named their newborn daughter Powerful Queen.