Poh’s ex-husband married her best friend. This is how it works.

Can you even believe it?

Let’s break this down from the words of Poh herself.

“He’s my ex-husband. She’s my best friend. And when we broke up, they got together and it’s all dandy. It’s actually really good”.

So good, in fact, that they own a business altogether. All of them. Poh, her husband, her ex-husband and her best friend (who is incidentally her ex-husbands wife).

Listen to how MasterChef played a part in Poh meeting her husband

Stay with me because it’s equally as fascinating as it is complex. But not so, says Poh, “it’s not at all complicated.

“Everyone tries to complicate it for us. From the outside in, they’re all like ‘love triangle’! And I’m like, ‘no’! He’s like my brother now and I think … people are never interested in the back story. They want everything to be sordid.”

But it wasn’t as much sordid as it was sad. This peaceful outcome wasn’t always as perfect as it sounds.

“For about three years we were like flat mates, we were really good mates and we couldn’t figure out how to break up because there was so much pressure from both sides of the family.

“The next step was to have a child and in our heads we knew we couldn’t bring a child into such a volatile relationship”.

So they broke up. It was amicable but not easy.

“We broke up on really good terms. It was still really hard. Break ups are horrible. Because no matter what, even now, I still have a little cry over it and it’s not because I wish we were still together or anything.

“But there’s something about two humans wanting to murder each other like that, that is so sad.