The Sydney Siege: Part One

true crime conversations

11 Dec 2019 · 44 minutes

The Sydney Siege: Part One
It was looking to be a warm, busy day when Tori Johnson arrived at work just after 6am on a Monday morning in December 2014. The 34-year-old was in charge at the Lindt cafe in Martin Place, and the lead up to Christmas was always chaotic, with customers purchasing gifts, like the iconic chocolate Lindt balls, for friends and family.

At 7:30am, the doors opened, with customers flooding in. Among them were 38-year-old barrister Katrina Dawson, with colleagues Julie Taylor and Stefan Balafoutis. They were seated next to a mother and daughter, Robin and Louisa Hope, who even remarked on Katrina’s beautiful shoes. 

But just after 8:30am, a broad shouldered man with a baseball cap and backpack walked in, at first completely unnoticed.

It was only when we he demanded some time afterwards that every door be immediately locked, that the 18 people inside the cafe realised something was seriously wrong.

GUEST: Deborah Snow
HOST: Jessie Stephens
PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

“Siege: The powerful and uncompromising story of what happened inside the Lindt Cafe and why the police response went so tragically wrong” by Deborah Snow https://bit.ly/38n1tJ9 

7:30 Report “Sydney siege inquest builds picture of Man Haron Monis' 'bizarre, delusional' world” Australian Broadcasting Corporation  https://ab.co/35hMXRb

Arirang News “Australian PM says gunman was known to authorities, but not on watch listhttps://bit.ly/2LG1Vs7 

10 Eyewitness News, Amirah Droudis Found Guilty Of Murdering Man Haron Monis’ Ex Wife, Channel 10 https://bit.ly/2YyyE7V
The Telegraph Sydney Siege: 'Islamist gunman' holds hostages inside cafe https://bit.ly/3456aUK 

60 Minutes Australia: “The Siege Survivors” Channel 9 Network 

“'Spiritual healer' Man Haron Monis charged with an extra 40 sexual offences”, October 13th  2014, Nick Ralston for The Sydney Morning Herald



