Six years on: The Lindt Cafe Siege in images.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020, marks six years since a broad-shouldered, bearded man, walked into a Lindt Cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place.

At first, no one noticed him. Waitress Fiona Ma took his order of a chocolate cheesecake just after 8:30am, but when she later returned, he asked that he move tables. He wanted to sit near the back of the cafe, he explained, so Fiona showed him to table 40, an L-shaped booth tucked into an alcove. 

Twenty minutes later, Fiona was called over once again, and this time, the man had a strange request. He wanted the manager’s name, and to speak to him. It was odd, staff thought, because he had hardly touched his food. What could be the problem?

Only moments later, a regular customer named Rosemary Blirt attempted to enter the cafe, but noticed the doors were locked.

Confused, she walked around to the Martin Place entrance, and realised that, again, the doors were locked. That’s when she saw the face of  Tori Johnson, the manager of the Lindt Cafe, who was speaking carefully to a dark-haired, bearded man holding a backpack. 

His expression told her everything she needed to know. Something was very wrong.

What took place over the next 17 hours has imprinted itself on the Australian psyche. Eighteen men and women were held hostage by a man holding a shotgun claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.

For 16 of those hostages, the Sydney Siege was a defining day in their lives.

But for two of them, 34-year-old Tori Johnson and 38-year-old Katrina Dawson, the Lindt Cafe would be where they spent their final hours.

And six years on, Australia pledges never to forget them.

Here are the people and places that accompany True Crime Conversations, The Sydney Siege: Part One.

For more from our guest, Deborah Snow, you can buy her book Siege online here, or at any good bookstores.

Man Haron Monis. Image via Getty.
The Lindt Cafe in Martin Place. Image via Getty.
Floor plan of Lindt Cafe. Image via Getty.
How the Lindt Cafe was found. Image via NSW Police.
Jarrod Morton-Hoffman. Image via Getty.
Harriette was a staff member held hostage inside the Lindt Cafe. Image via Getty.
fiona ma
Fiona Ma was a staff member held hostage inside the Lindt Cafe. Image via Channel Nine.
Louisa Hope was a customer held hostage inside the Lindt Cafe. Image via Channel Nine.
Louisa Hope was a customer held hostage inside the Lindt Cafe. Image via Channel Nine.
Armed policemen surround Lindt Cafe. Image via Getty.
Hostages escape from Lindt Cafe. Image via Getty.
katrina dawson
Katrina Dawson was a having a coffee with two colleagues before being held hostage in the Sydney Siege. She was killed by police shrapnel. Image via The Katrina Dawson Foundation.
Tori Johnson was the manager at the Lindt Cafe. Image via Getty.
Sydney paid respect to the victims of the Lindt Cafe Siege by leaving flowers in Martin Place. Image via Getty.
Victims Fiona Ma and Selina Win Pe at site of Sydney Siege in the week following. Image via Getty.
Sydney Siege victims pay their respects at Martin Place. Image via Getty.
Jarrod Morton-Hoffman at the one year anniversary of the Sydney Siege. Image via Getty.
The front page of The Sydney Morning Herald. Image via SMH.
