Six years on: The Lindt Cafe Siege in images.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020, marks six years since a broad-shouldered, bearded man, walked into a Lindt Cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place.

Today marks six years since two innocent lives, Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson, were taken in the terrible events of the Lindt Café siege. We will never forget them and the lives of the surviving hostages that were changed forever. — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) December 14, 2020

At first, no one noticed him. Waitress Fiona Ma took his order of a chocolate cheesecake just after 8:30am, but when she later returned, he asked that he move tables. He wanted to sit near the back of the cafe, he explained, so Fiona showed him to table 40, an L-shaped booth tucked into an alcove.

Twenty minutes later, Fiona was called over once again, and this time, the man had a strange request. He wanted the manager’s name, and to speak to him. It was odd, staff thought, because he had hardly touched his food. What could be the problem?

Only moments later, a regular customer named Rosemary Blirt attempted to enter the cafe, but noticed the doors were locked.

Watch: Footage from the Sydney Siege. Post continues below.