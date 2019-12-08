The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

When Louisa Hope walked into Sydney’s Lindt Cafe 5 years ago she didn't expect her life would change forever.

Louisa is one of the Sydney Siege survivors. She and her mother were held at gunpoint and trapped for 17 hours before the gunman executed cafe manager Tori Johnston on his knees in front of her. Another hostage, Katrina Dawson was killed moments later in gunfire when police stormed the cafe.

Louisa joins Mia Freedman to talk through what happened that day and how she feels five years on.

Towards the end of the siege, Louisa was shot in the foot and went to The Prince of Wales Hospital where she spent 3 months as a patient. She was so moved by the care and compassion she received there, she decided to create the Louisa Hope Fund for Nurses as part of the Prince of Wales Hospital Foundation.

To Donate to the Prince of Wales Hospital Foundation, Louisa Hope Fund for Nurses please visit www.powhf.org.au

