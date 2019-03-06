MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

We’re halfway through the season and Jess has been called out for her failed attempt at cheating.

Susie is obsessed with Billy telling inconsequential white lies, and Dan isn't feeling his marriage with Tamara. Probably because he's too busy pushing Jessika.

Meanwhile Cyrell is keeping her “no fighting” promise and a series of home visits reminds us Mark still only has one cup.

It’s another week of strangers trying to pretend their relationships are going to last and the Twins are recapping it all…



READ MORE

Check out the Twins Recaps...

Ep 1: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-jessika/

Ep 2: https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-2019-recap/

Ep 3: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-ning/

Ep 4: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-2019/

Ep 5: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-elizabeth-sam/

Ep 6: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-australia-recap/

Ep 7: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-episode-recap/

Ep 8: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-elizabeth/

Ep 9: https://www.mamamia.com.au/sam-mafs-2019/



Ep 10: https://www.mamamia.com.au/susie-mafs/



Ep 11: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-martha/



Ep 12: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-jessika-dan/



Ep 13: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-jess/



Ep 14: https://www.mamamia.com.au/susie-mafs-recap/



Ep 15: https://www.mamamia.com.au/jess-mafs-recap/

Ep 16: https://www.mamamia.com.au/jess-and-dan-mafs-recap/

CONTACT US

Hosts: Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Amelia Navascues

Come join our Married At First Sight Lols group on Facebook... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1613407402085696/

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone is 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/









